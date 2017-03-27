Concealed guns, stadiums not good mix

FAYETTEVILLE -- Some issues transcend Republicans vs. Democrats or conservatives vs. liberals.

Some simply pit insanity vs. sanity.

Fortunately, 22 of 30 voting in Arkansas' Senate voted for sanity.

With common sense they voted that Arkansas' colleges maintain their right to prohibit fans from bringing firearms to the schools' athletic events.

Surely Arkansas' House of Representatives will follow the Senate's lead in passing an amended bill to become law in September allowing those with certificate proof of eight hours approved training to carry concealed firearms on Arkansas college campuses.

Unamended it could include allowing fans in the stands having guns on hand reminds of the 1982 movie sequel spoof Airplane II. The movie had airport security surrounding and frisking little old ladies while obvious terrorists brandishing bazookas strolled by unimpeded.

Think of a future parody too close to becoming true. Security thoroughly checking for umbrellas and artificial noisemakers, all officially banned from Reynolds Razorback Stadium, while nodding as a passel of pistol-packers pass through.

We trust that those armed while working stadium security keep tabs on their weapons.

In contrast, think of a fan engrossed in the game, cheering, booing and paying no attention to the weapon that could accidentally discharge.

Think what the NCAA hierarchy would think of holding NCAA championship events before Arkansas audiences they knew were armed.

The NCAA couldn't abide North Carolina's "bathroom bill" and moved an NCAA regional from Greensboro, N.C. to Greenville, S.C., during which the Razorbacks beat Seton Hall and lost to North Carolina.

Allow guns at games, and University of Arkansas, Fayetteville track coaches Chris Bucknam and Lance Harter can kiss good-bye ever again hosting the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Most of all, think of Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville and War Memorial Stadium and its surrounding golf course in Little Rock right after football games before the cleanup crews begin.

Whiskey bottles everywhere with few drops left to drink.

Consider some fans fueled by firewater, already fired up to root for the Razorbacks but bearing potential to become overbearing in victory or pugnacious in defeat while seated next to fans from Alabama, LSU, etc. perhaps equally firewater fueled toward equally overbearing/pugnacious potential.

Even days after the game, the Arkansas legislature took such umbrage about the refereeing in Arkansas' loss to North Carolina that it passed a resolution regarding educating basketball officials.

Recall the in-stands altercations you may have witnessed. Then consider guns handy to the mix as tempers rise and inhibitions lower.

It's horrifying to ponder.

Sufficiently horrifying that in a 30-minute span Friday I heard the same utterances from three with pasts proving unquestionably their toughness and courage. One had played football for the Razorbacks, another had played football for the University of Central Arkansas. Most notably, another served combat duty in Iraq.

All three for the same reason said they would not attend Razorbacks games if fans were allowed to be armed.

Loaded fans and loaded guns load a scenario loaded for tragedy.

Sports on 03/27/2017