Forecasters: All of Arkansas at risk for severe weather as part of mid-week system

A mid-week system will likely bring another round of severe weather to Arkansas, particularly in the western half of the state, forecasters said.

Areas west of Little Rock face an enhanced risk for thunderstorms to turn severe Wednesday night and into early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service’s North Little Rock office.

Remaining portions of Arkansas are in a slight-risk category, meaning short-lived scattered storms could spring up.

"Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats, with an isolated tornado possible," officials said in a statement.

Forecasters say flash flooding will also be a threat statewide with the system set to enter Arkansas on Wednesday.