Bret Bielema previews spring practice

— Follow along as Bret Bielema previews Arkansas' spring practice, which starts Tuesday.

Bret Bielema

— Finished an 8-week offseason program that helped with accountability. First time he's been through a winter program without anyone being late. Preached that to have accountability on the field, you have to have it off the field.

— Met with the seniors yesterday to talk about how fast the year was going to go by and hear their thoughts on the offseason. They felt like it was the most intense offseason program they've had.

— Handled themselves well on spring break. To get through the week without any emergency calls was great. Jack Krause spraining his ankle playing volleyball in Honduras was the only casualty, but he should be able to still practice.

— Dre Greenlaw is still recovering and "all the checkups have been great." Will be a mini coach for the LBs this spring. Grayson Gunter will be limited because of shoulder surgery, but will be dressed in green and participate in non-contact stuff.

— "Whether it's 3-4, 6-2, whatever, there's always going to be a learning curve" when transitioning. Totally different verbage even if the formations will sometimes look the same or the calls will be the same. "There's going to be those little road bumps." Wants to be a defense that's good at a few things rather than trying to master a bunch.

— On LB position names: "We got real creative." Razor is an outside linebacker that's more of a hybrid LB/S. Hog is an outside linebacker that's more of a hybrid LB/DL. Both will have to do the same things at times, but they'll be different type players. Inside linebackers are limited in how much they have to move. They'll be more inside the box.

— Karl Roessler played some Sam LB and DE, so "we're going to try him both at OLB and DE and see what he does best." One of a few guys like that.

— In year 3 of Dan Enos' offense. Frank Ragnow, Austin Allen, Rawleigh Williams and Jared Cornelius get it. Austin Cantrell potentially, too. Have to bring guys along to help with them. Deon Stewart and T.J. Hammonds need to get involved. LaMichael Pettway, Jonathan Nance and Brandon Martin at WR. Devwah Whaley will need to keep coming.

— Defensively, have to figure out where guys fit.

— Thinks subbing out for nickel packages can be done in a variety of ways. As they evolve, they'll get into nickel in week 2. Will depend on who's playing well. Doesn't do you any good to go nickel unless that fifth DB is better than the alternative.

— On Daytreion Dean: "Laid into him pretty good" in January saying he needed to see something from him.

— Jamario Bell was a highly recruited player on defense whose personality was more suited for offense. Will make some incredible plays no one else can, but then makes an immature play.

— Will Gragg was challenged during the offseason. Always been bigger and stronger than everyone else, but has to improve his preparation. C.J. O'Grady is in the same boat even though he played late last year. Grayson Gunter was better than those 3.

— Cole Kelley "lacks nothing in confidence." One of their most competitive guys. Enos is very excited to work with him. Ty Storey has responded and had a good spring. Daulton Hyatt has had a good spring. Even Jack Lindsey has had a good spring.

— Kelley's back is doing well. Stresses that he doesn't have to be able to push big sleds to be his QB.

— Austin Allen has taken the lead on preparation. Will pop in on a Saturday and be surprised at how many people are there. Jared Cornelius has been a leader for younger WRs. Pettway is farther along than he's ever been. Stewart is going to do good things.

— Ragnow "is as good as I've ever had" at center and he's "had a lot of good players." Brian Wallace is coming along but being pushed by a lot of people. Watching Hjalte Froholdt this spring, "you'll understand why we played him." Put Colton Jackson against Ragnow in a competition this spring and he only lost by 1 point. Jake Raulerson has had a great offseason. Johnny Gibson has to continue to mature but has done some good things. Excited to see Deion Malone. Zack Rogers is solid.

— Ragnow can play all 5 positions and could probably play TE. Could probably be a great DE. Is locked in to center. Will be the 1 guy who is limited in scrimmage.

— Challenged Bijhon Jackson hard in January. Got lean and had a really nice winter session. Popped a quad 2 weeks before spring break and stayed here to rehab except for going back to El Dorado for a day or 2. Thinks he's taken a step.

— Shane Clenin is very talented. The other 2 are as well, but Clenin is like some of the guys he's had in the past that can play all positions. Could see all 3 of the freshmen playing. All 3 are very hungry.

— Transitioning to a 3-4 helps the DL. If they were running a 4-3, they'd be concerned. Jonathan Marshall is going to play both DE and NG. Briston Guidry will play DE. He's gotten leaner. Was on the verge of playing last year before they decided to redshirt him. Was not initially doing well academically when they saw him in high school, but turned it around and had better than a 3.0 his first semester here.

— Jordan Jones is "probably one of the more intriguing ones." Thought he was going to play a week or so before the season, but didn't know if he'd get enough reps as a freshman to make it worth it. Went through a week or 2 of whether he wanted to play as a freshman or not, but excelled with scout team. Very fast, tall and gifted. Would like to see him get more physical and tough. Thinks the WRs have more speed than they've had. Jones and Stewart "can fly." Cornelius has gotten faster.

— Secondary has showed a lot of moxie. Helping coach everyone. DeAndre Coley is playing as good of football as he's played. Ryan Pulley has challenged himself to be a shutdown guy. "That Florida swagger we recruited him for." Korey Hernandez looks good. Britto Tutt is coming back. Would've played last year.

— Thinks some of their secondary signees will come right in and play.

— Wanted to give Kevin Richardson a chance to earn a starting spot. Right now that's at CB, but he could be a starting CB, S or NB.

— Tuesday and Thursday will be in helmets only. Saturday can be full pads. Kind of silly that in the summer you have to throw 2 half-pack days in there between helmets and pad.

— In the 8-week period, Froholdt made a jump with flexibility. Malone did well. C.J. O'Grady was good. Brandon Martin and Jonathan Nance stood out physically. Challenged Stewart in front of the entire team. Weighed about 160, but has put on about 10 pounds. "I wish it was more difficult for me and easier for him." Storey is throwing the ball and moving around in the pocket.

— Jonathan Marshall looks good. Bijhon Jackson has changed his body. Sosa Agim looks good. Dee Walker is a very explosive player. Randy Ramsey and Michael Taylor look good. Some of the young DBs have taken steps forward.

— Going to have a really small recruiting class compared to last year's. "We have not received a commitment from anyone who has not been No. 1 on our board" so far. "This is the best recruiting staff I've had." The 2 new assistants are into technology and have great personalities. Doing a lot of stuff with FaceTime. Used to offer via letter, now will set up a call with the entire staff and a prospect.

— Didn't really want to comment on the state legislature regarding guns, but knows the question would come up in recruiting. Always promises recruit's parents that player safety is important to him.

— Anthony Antwine had some issues in the fall after being put on scholarship and is no longer on the team. Still back in school working through some issues and still allowed to be on scholarship. D'Vone McClure is no longer on the team. Was burned out a little bit.

— There were games they were really good and some where they weren't good in the red zone on offense. Goal is to score on 80 percent of their possessions. There were key moments in losses they couldn't get it done. Has to have more confidence in the kicking game. Thinks you can do more things with a senior QB.