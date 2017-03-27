Little Rock police investigate fatal shooting; 'young adult' victim found in street

Little Rock police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot Sunday evening, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called at 7:22 p.m. to a report of a man down at the area of West 20th and South Schiller streets, said officer Steve Moore, a Police Department spokesman.

Police checked the area, but were unable to find anyone and began patrolling the surrounding areas, he said.

Officers then found the shooting victim on West 21st street between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South Pulaski Street -- about a half mile from the intersection of West 20th and South Schiller streets, Moore said.

Police found the man laying in the street beside a pink car, bleeding from a gunshot wound, he said.

Police did not identify the victim Sunday night, but Moore described the man as a "young adult."

Emergency medical personnel took the victim by ambulance to UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, Moore said.

