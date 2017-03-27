Man asked for phone, then shot at Little Rock hotel, police say

A 34-year-old Little Rock man was shot early Monday at a Little Rock hotel by a man who had asked moments earlier to use his phone, authorities said.

It happened shortly after midnight at the Studio 6 hotel at 1010 Breckenridge Drive, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, Robert Turpin, told investigators two men approached him outside the west stairwell of the hotel and one of them asked to use his phone, but he refused and walked back to his room, the report said.

As he walked back, he "felt bad" about not letting them use it, officer Cody Hall wrote in the report, noting Turpin then "went back down stairs to make contact" with the two men.

"Mr. Turpin advised once he arrived back down stairs, [one of the men] held a pistol up by his chest and started shooting at him," Hall wrote.

Turpin was shot once in the right side of his hip, police said. He was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment of an injury not believed to be life-threatening.

Police searched the area but had not made an arrest at the time of the report.

The gunman was described as a black man who stood about 5 foot 8, weighed 165 pounds and was wearing a blue hat, a black T-shirt and acid-washed jeans. The person with him was said to be a Hispanic man who wore a blue shirt and jeans.