Police: After hiding merchandise under shirt at Little Rock store, man says 'I'll shoot all of y'all'

A man threatened to shoot people inside a Little Rock discount store after being confronted over merchandise he had concealed under his shirt, an employee told police.

The aggravated robbery happened about 11:45 a.m. Saturday at the Family Dollar at 10422 Chicot Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

“I’ll shoot all of y’all,” the robber reportedly said before leaving the store, entering a vehicle and driving away toward Baseline Road.

Authorities searched the area but were unable to locate the robber, described as a black man between the ages of 45 and 50 who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall.

He wore a green shirt and green pants at the time of the robbery, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether he had a weapon.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.