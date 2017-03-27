Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting downstairs neighbor at apartment complex

A man is accused of fatally shooting his downstairs neighbor at a Pine Bluff apartment complex Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police were dispatched around 7:01 p.m. to the Broadmoor Arms Apartments, 701 S. Wisconsin St., said Lt. David De Foor, a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman.

Charles Tennie, 47, was found shot once in the chest and taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, De Foor said.

The suspect in the shooting, Gwatney Akins, was found at the scene when police arrived, he said. De Foor said Akins faces a charge of first-degree murder.

An argument between Tennie and Akins led to the shooting, De Foor said.

De Foor said Tennie walked down the stairs and collapsed on the ground after he was shot in a common area on the second floor of building number 6. The shooting happened outside of Akins' apartment on the second floor, he said.

The killing is the eighth homicide of the year for Pine Bluff.

