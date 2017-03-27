Police: Man robbed at gunpoint of $400 outside Little Rock Mexican restaurant

A man told authorities that he was robbed at gunpoint of $400 by two assailants outside a Little Rock Mexican restaurant.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, said that as he left the Regions Bank on Baseline Road about 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a silver Mercury Grand Marquis began following him out of the parking lot.

Police said the victim continued driving until he got to the parking lot of Taqueria Jalisco'z, 5412 Baseline Road, and parked his vehicle, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The Mercury pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle, at which point someone got out of the car's passenger seat and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun with a silver slide, the victim said.

That robber demanded money from the victim before reaching into his left pocket, stealing the cash and fleeing the scene, the report stated.

Two suspects were listed in the report, though it was not immediately clear what role the second played in the robbery. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The assailant was described as a black man between the ages of 20 to 25 who stands 6 feet 6 inches tall. He wore a white muscle shirt and black jeans at the time.

Police said the second person, a black man between the ages of 25 and 28 who weighs about 200 pounds, was wearing a blue cap with "New York" on it.

Authorities noted that the robbers’ car had a dent on the passenger side of the rear bumper and a “Jamaican-color sticker or air freshener” in the front windshield.