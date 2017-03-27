Family of missing ex-agent sues Iran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- The family of a former FBI agent who disappeared in Iran a decade ago on an unauthorized CIA assignment has filed a lawsuit against the Islamic Republic, accusing it of using "cold, cynical and false denials" to torture his loved ones.

The lawsuit by Robert Levinson's family in U.S. federal court comes years after the last hostage photos and video of the 69-year-old investigator surfaced in emails that the family says were sent by Iran so the country "would not be held responsible for his ultimate fate." The lawsuit also describes in detail offers by Iran to "arrange" for his release in exchange for a series of concessions, including the return of a Revolutionary Guard general who defected to the West.

The family's lawsuit seeks unspecified monetary damages from Iran.

Aid workers killed in S. Sudan ambush

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Six aid workers were ambushed and killed in South Sudan, the deadliest attack on humanitarian workers since the east African nation's civil war began in 2013.

The attack took place Saturday on the road from Juba, the capital, to Pibor, where there have been recent reports of fighting, said Eugene Owusu, the top U.N. humanitarian official in South Sudan in a statement issued Sunday. He did not identify the nationalities of the aid workers or their organization.

"At a time when humanitarian needs have reached unprecedented levels, it is entirely unacceptable that those who are trying to help are being attacked and killed," said Owusu.

The ambush is the latest of several attacks on aid workers in South Sudan, which is one of the largest humanitarian crises in the world. At least 12 aid workers have been killed so far this year, and 79 have been killed since civil war began in South Sudan in 2013, said the statement.

Merkel's party wins regional election

BERLIN -- Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative party easily won an election in Germany's western Saarland state on Sunday, an unexpectedly strong performance as Merkel prepares to seek a fourth term in a national vote later this year.

The outcome was disappointing for her center-left rivals, the Social Democrats, who faced their first electoral test since nominating Martin Schulz in January as Merkel's rival for the chancellery.

The party, which saw a boost in poll ratings with Schulz's nomination, actually lost ground from Saarland's 2012 election, falling from 30.6 percent of the vote to 29.6 percent, preliminary official figures showed. Merkel's party won 40.7 percent of the vote in the region of nearly 1 million people on the French border, up from 35.2 percent in 2012.

"In uncertain times, people trust the political force that governs reliably," Peter Tauber, the general secretary of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, said. "The [Christian Democratic Union] is the only political force that distanced itself clearly from working with the populists of left and right."

Conservative governor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer is one of only five conservative governors in Germany's 16 states. Saarland is currently run by a "grand coalition" of the two big parties, similar to Merkel's governing alliance in Berlin.

The nationalist Alternative for Germany was seen entering the state legislature with 6.2 percent of the vote.

Last year, Alternative for Germany rode discontent over the influx of migrants in to Germany to double-digit performances in several state elections, but that issue that has faded somewhat from headlines, and the party has suffered from infighting. No other party wants to work with it.

Yemenis protest 2 years of Saudi fight

SANAA, Yemen -- Tens of thousands of Yemenis protested Sunday in Sanaa, the capital, against the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen as the intervention marked its second anniversary.

The protests, organized by Shiite Houthi rebels supporting former president Ali Abdullah Saleh and Houthi leader Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, called for an end to the conflict which has killed more than 10,000 civilians, displaced over three million people and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine.

"I participated in the protests against the aggression [by the Saudi-led coalition]. Maybe our voice will be heard by the world over to stop the war," protester Ahmed Mohsen told The Associated Press.

The protests come as fighting raged between the Saudi-led coalition and Houthi rebels in the Nihm district northeast of Sanaa, and the southern city of Taiz.

The war has ground into a stalemated conflict in recent months. Peace efforts by the United Nations also have faltered.

