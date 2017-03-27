Mike Anderson doesn't expect any early departures

— Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said Monday he expects every underclassmen to return, including guard Daryl Macon.

The players were on spring break last week. Anderson said he plans to meet with underclassmen soon, but didn't expect any early defections.

"I anticipate everybody to continue doing what we're doing," Anderson said. "That is staying put and continuing to get better."

Macon averaged 13.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in his first season in Fayetteville after transferring in from the junior college ranks. Queries about his status arose after he answered “no comment” to questions about Arkansas’ team next season and whether he planned to return.

Anderson was asked about it Monday as he wrapped up the season.

“Guys are emotionally spent at that time. We just played North Carolina. Had a 5-point lead and could've won the game. You catch a guy at the wrong tmie. You don't want to talk really, to tell you the truth."