Monday recruiting tidbits: Top targets plans to visit Hogs soon

Several top targets are expected to visit Arkansas in the near future.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Owen Condon, 6-7, 315 pounds Oklahoma City, (Okla.) Bishop McGuinness said he plans to visit Arkansas this weekend. He has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State, TCU, Arizona State and others.

He visited the Hogs for the Florida game last fall.

Arkansas quarterback target Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 200 pounds of St. Pius X in Houston will visit Arkansas Friday and Saturday. The sophomore has scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Texas A&M, Louisville, Georgia, Houston and Northwestern.

Others expected to join Gunnell are highly recruited sophomore receiver Jalen Curry of Stafford, Texas, sophomore offensive tackle McKade Mettauer of The Wooodlands, sophomore defensive tackle Gerald Irons III of Spring (Texas) Klein Oak and highly regarded sophomore tight end Grayson Boomer of Collinsville, Okla.

Ashdown junior cornerback LaDarius Bishop said he plans to visit Arkansas April 8. He has offers from the Hogs, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Purdue and others.

Highly recruited junior offensive lineman Curtis Dunlap narrowed his list of more than 40 offers to Arkansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan and Florida. He said he plans to officially visit Fayetteville during the season.

Dunlap, 6-5, 350 pounds of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has offers from schools such as Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan and others. He plans to be a an early graduate,