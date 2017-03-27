Multiple children hurt in school bus crash in Pulaski County, sheriff's office says

Authorities are on scene at a traffic crash involving a school bus in Pulaski County, a sheriff's office spokesman said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Singley Road and Arch Street Pike, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the agency.

Multiple children were injured in the crash, he said.

The state Highway and Transportation Department said that lanes in both directions of Arch Street Pike, or Arkansas 367, were closed shortly before 4:15 p.m.

Burk said state police are investigating the crash.

An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene.