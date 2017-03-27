• Former Vice President Joe Biden told students Friday at Colgate University in central New York that he could have won the election, but the Democratic primary would have been "very difficult." Biden said his son Beau's battle with brain cancer kept him out of the race. The Observer-Dispatch of Utica reports that Biden said anyone who runs for president should be able to "look the public in the eye and promise you they can give you 100 percent." He said he doesn't regret not running but added, "Do I regret not being president? Yes." Biden says he hopes President Donald Trump, a Republican, "grows into the job a little bit."

• Spanish film star Antonio Banderas says he has recovered from a heart attack that he had in January. The 56-year-old Banderas told Spanish media that "I suffered a heart attack on Jan. 26, but it wasn't serious and hasn't caused any damage." Banderas says he underwent a procedure to introduce three stents in his arteries, adding that "it hasn't been as dramatic as some have written." Banderas' visit to a Swiss clinic had led to speculation about the health of the star known for roles in such films as The Mask of Zorro, Desperado, Philadelphia and the animated Puss in Boots. Banderas spoke Saturday at a film festival in his hometown of Malaga in southern Spain, where he received a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director and producer.

• Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl and her partner, Liam Payne, who rose to fame in One Direction, have announced the birth of their first child. On Saturday night, Cheryl said on Instagram that their son was born Wednesday and had not been named. She said that "although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival." Payne, who is now a solo artist, said he was "incredibly happy" and posted a photo of himself with the baby. Cheryl was known as Cheryl Cole when she was in Girls Aloud. She has also been a judge on the The X Factor, the show that Payne competed on before he was placed into One Direction.

