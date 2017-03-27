Reince Priebus, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, called it “coincidental” that hours before Fox News host Jeanine Pirro said House Speaker Paul Ryan — who had to call off a vote on the Republican health care effort — should step down, the president tweeted that his followers should tune into her show.

Lt. Karl Alejandre of the Coast Guard and other officials said eight people were rescued after two boats collided, one of which sank, near Port Aransas, Texas.

Andrea Orlando, Italy’s justice minister, has requested an investigation into whether a judge in Turin rightfully acquitted a 46-year-old Red Cross employee of sexual assault because his female accuser did not react strongly enough during the encounter.

Oscar Davis Jr., 92, of Fayetteville, N.C., belatedly received a Purple Heart that he earned during World War II’s Battle of the Bulge in Belgium, where he was working as a radiotelephone operator and was injured after a German artillery barrage hit a tree, which fell on Davis and paralyzed him from the waist down for three weeks.

Yelena Yelagina, who owns an apartment at Trump Tower in New York, was fined $1,000 by the city after she rented her home out on Airbnb, as state law prohibits people from renting out their entire living space for less than 30 days.

Breea Clark, an alderman, wants Norman, Okla., homeowners to sign a petition to rename a street that honors one of the University of Oklahoma’s first professors, Edwin DeBarr, who became a Ku Klux Klan leader while at the school.

Lt. Sean Edwards, police spokesman in Birmingham, Ala., said two teenage girls suffered gunshot wounds after a water balloon fight at a city park — which police said was likely held by high school students participating in a senior skip day — ended in gunfire.

William Dodson, 43, of North Charleston, S.C., was sentenced to five years in prison for wrapping electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking, cutting off blood flow to her tongue for 36 hours until veterinarians were able to remove the tape but causing lasting damage.

John Ruge, director of pediatric neurosurgery at Advocate Children’s Hospital near Chicago, said he expected a 10-month-old from Ivory Coast, from whose back a parasitic twin was removed by a team of over 50 medical professionals, would live a normal life.