Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:28 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

No fooling: April full of fun, films, folk

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

April is the month of vibrant colors: dandelion yellow, Earth Day green, pink and purple Easter eggs — and brightest of all, taxes in the red, Ron Wolfe writes in his monthly calendar.

Clip and save the April calendar for information on events from Little Rock’s Springfest to Mountain View’s Arkansas Folk Festival to Batesville’s Ozark Foothills Film Fest.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

