Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Raiders to Vegas today

Barring an unforeseen obstacle, the Oakland Raiders seem certain to get approval today to relocate to Las Vegas. Several team owners have said this week they don’t envision a scenario where Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn’t get the required 24 votes to move the team. One owner, speaking anonymously because he is not authorized to speak for the NFL, told The Associated Press: “Not only have no hurdles been made clear to us, but there isn’t any opposition to it.” Added another, also speaking anonymously for the same reasons: “It’s going to happen and the sooner we do it, the better it is for the league and for the Raiders.” That means the NFL is about to have a third franchise move in just over a year. The Rams played last season in Los Angeles after switching from St. Louis. Earlier this year, the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Ex-LSU QB to NC

Brandon Harris, the former LSU quarterback who is among the top graduate transfer prospects available at his position, announced Sunday that he is transferring to North Carolina. Harris’ arrival will help fill the void left behind by Mitch Trubisky, who left after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft. Trubisky’s departure created uncertainty at quarterback at UNC, where no other player on the roster had significant college experience. That was among UNC’s primary selling points to Harris, a former four-star prospect out of Parkway High in Bossier City, La. Another part of UNC’s pitch: The opportunity to lead an up-tempo, prolific offense that has experienced significant success during coach Larry Fedora’s five-year tenure. Harris visited UNC this weekend and announced his commitment in a post on his Facebook page. Harris played in four games last season and started two of them. The Tigers finished 8-4, but coach Les Miles was fired in late September after LSU lost two of its first four games. Miles’ son, Manny, is a walk-on quarterback at UNC.

TENNIS

Venus advances at Miami

Venus Williams made the most of her home-court advantage Sunday at the Miami Open. Playing for the 18th time in a tournament she considers her hometown event, Williams beat qualifier Patricia Maria Tig 6-3, 6-0. Williams lives 100 miles up Interstate 95 in Palm Beach Gardens. She has won the tournament three times, most recently in 2001. Seeded 11th, she’ll next play No. 7 Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won Key Biscayne in 2006 and was the runner-up last year. Kuznetsova beat American qualifier Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-2. Top-ranked Angelique Kerber lost the first three games and then rallied to beat American Shelby Rogers 6-4, 7-5. In men’s play, Rafael Nadal recovered from a dismal start to beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 0-6, 6-2, 6-3 in the third round. The comeback left Nadal unusually pumped up for an early-round match. When he closed out the victory, he threw an uppercut, leaned back and screamed at the sky as the stadium crowd roared.

GOLF

Fast start carries Points

D.A. Points started with five consecutive birdies and closed with a 6-under 66 to win the Puerto Rico Open on Sunday for his third PGA Tour title. The great start wasn’t enough for Points when he made three bogeys in a five-hole stretch around the turn. He steadied himself, protecting a one-shot lead going to the par-5 18th, and made birdie for a two-shot victory. Points won for the first time since the 2013 Houston Open. This victory does not get him into the Masters because the Puerto Rico Open is held the same week as a World Golf Championships. Even so, it gets him into the PGA Championship and The Players Championship, and gives him a two-year exemption. Retief Goosen, Bill Lunde and Bryson DeChambeau tied for second.

Wittenberg wins by three

Casey Wittenberg finished off the Web.com’s Louisiana Open on Sunday with a three-stroke victory. The third round was concluded Sunday after rain and darkness stopped the Saturday’s play. Wittenberg finished the third round with a 6-under 65 then shot a 2-under 69 to defeat Xinjun Zhang who shot a 65. Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 72 and finished tied for 35th and $2,502. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) suffered a 4-over 75 and finished 60th at 4 under ($1,430). Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) was a shot behind at 3 under and won $1,410.

Lee ties tournament record

Mirim Lee of South Korea shot a 7-under 65 to win the Kia Classic in Carlsbad, Calif., by six strokes Sunday and tie the tournament record of 20-under. It was her third LPGA Tour victory and first since winning two titles in 2014, her rookie year. Lee, 26, tied the tournament record set in 2015 by Cristie Kerr. Lee twice just missed putts that would have put her at 21-under. She left an eagle putt short on 16 and then rolled a 40-foot birdie putt even with the hole on 18. So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and Austin Ernst of Greenville, S.C., tied for second at 14-under. Lee came into the final round with a one-shot lead over Mi Jung Hur. Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) tied for 45th at 3 under.

MOTOR SPORTS

Vettel opens with victory

Sebastian Vettel broke Ferrari’s Formula One drought with a victory over Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix. Ferrari hadn’t won an F1 GP since Vettel’s victory in Singapore in 2015, and Mercedes dominated in 2016. With new regulations designed to make the cars faster this season, Vettel proved Ferrari’s extra pace in preseason testing was genuine. For the second year running, Hamilton started on pole position at the Albert Park circuit and placed second. Last year, he lost to then Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg, who went on to edge him for the world championship before retiring.

Driver dies in Florida crash

Sprint car veteran David Steele died Saturday during a race in Florida. Desoto Speedway officials said in a Facebook post on Saturday night that track owners and staff were saddened by the crash. The statement said Steele was trying to win his 100th race in Florida. A Manatee County sheriff’s office report said Steele was driving a sprint car when his vehicle’s left front wheel struck the right rear wheel of another car, causing Steele’s vehicle to go up in the air, spin 180 degrees and hit the retaining wall.

MOTOR SPORTS

Larson caps perfect weekend at Fontana

FONTANA, Calif. — Kyle Larson was second to nobody in his home state.

Larson persevered through four late restarts to win at Fontana on Sunday, adding his second career victory to his overall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series points lead.

Larson finished second in each of the last three races, but the Sacramento-area native’s Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet was the class of the field at Auto Club Speedway for the second consecutive day. He also won the Xfinity Series race Saturday, completing a clean sweep of the weekend.

“This is just amazing,” Larson said. “We have been so good all year long, three seconds in a row. I’ve been watching all the TV, like, ‘He doesn’t know how to win.’ But we knew how to win today, so that was good.”

Faced with the late drama and jockeying typical to the five-wide asphalt on Fontana’s bumpy 2-mile track, Larson was persistent and tenacious. After surging up from fourth to first with four new tires before the final caution, he made one last outstanding restart and cruised through two overtime laps to win.

Brad Keselowski was second, and Clint Bowyer came in third for his best finish since June 2015 and his first top-five finish in 52 races. Martin Truex Jr. was fourth after challenging Larson aggressively, and Joey Logano roared up to fifth.

Larson is only the second driver in Fontana history to win from the pole, joining six-time race champion Jimmie Johnson, who did it in 2008. Johnson finished 21st after starting near the back in his backup car.

Larson, 24, also became just the fourth driver to sweep a weekend at Fontana. Larson added a victory at Fontana to his other career victory on NASCAR’s other 2-mile oval at Michigan.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished 16th in his landmark 600th NASCAR start, becoming just the 25th driver to hit the mark. He had to start from the back due to a tire change.

