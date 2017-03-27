Police: 21-year-old woman fatally shot in Arkansas

A 21-year-old woman has died of injuries sustained in a shooting early Monday in northeast Arkansas, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Jonesboro Police Department said it responded around 12:50 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 400 block of North Allis Street in Jonesboro.

Police found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived in the residential area.

That victim, whose identity was not released, was treated at an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, said agency spokesman Paul Holmes.

Additional information was not released, and no arrests had been made as of about 2 p.m.