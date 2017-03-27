Robber takes cigars from Little Rock tobacco store, shoves manager, police say

A robber stole a box of cigars from a tobacco store Friday morning and shoved the store manager when she tried to stop him from leaving the building, according to a report.

The 49-year-old manager told police that the assailant build came into the Tobacco Superstore at 8418 Geyer Springs Road shortly before 11 a.m. Friday and looked around, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

He grabbed a double box of Swisher Sweets Diamond cigars, valued at $44.70, and left without paying, she said.

When the 49-year-old tried to stop him from leaving, he shoved her away and “began a short physical altercation,” the report said.

She told officers that her hands were sore from the fight but declined medical attention, according to police. The manager said the robber didn’t touch any other merchandise in the store that could be fingerprinted, but she did give officers video of the robbery, authorities said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.