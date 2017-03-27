AT THE POST
By Information contributed by Oaklawn Park Media Department
This article was published today at 2:04 a.m.
DAY 45 of 57
ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,000
ON-TRACK HANDLE $345,881
OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,282,175
TOTAL HANDLE $2,628,056
PICK-5 PAYOFF $2,111.70
THURSDAY’S FIRST POST 1:30 p.m.
SUNDAY’S STARS
Late Triple Crown nominee Dialed In, trained by Ingrid Mason, followed up his March 11 maiden victory with a victory in Sunday’s featured eighth race, an $82,000 conditioned allowance at 6 furlongs. Dialed In, ridden by Ramon Vazquez, beat Crawford by one-half length and paid ($4.20) as the even-money favorite. Time for 6 furlongs was 1:10.71. … Trainer Gary Hartlage and jockey Joe Johnson teamed for their first victory of the season in the fourth race with Drinks On Broadway ($3.40). Hartlage has won at least one race at Oaklawn every season since 1982. Johnson has won at least one race every year since 1990. … Jareth Loveberry and Jon Court scored riding doubles.
FINAL FURLONG
Trainer Ron Moquett said Our Majesty is fine after her fourth-place finish in Saturday’s $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs. Our Majesty, the wagering favorite, crossed the wire first, but was disqualified because of interference on the backstretch. Moquett said he was disappointed by the result, adding next-race plans are pending for the sparkling Feb. 10 career debut winner. “I’m looking at several options,” Moquett said. … Golden Mischief ($7.40), elevated to first following Our Majesty’s disqualification, represented the 71st career Oaklawn stakes victory for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization. Asmussen, a seven-time leading trainer at Oaklawn, won three races Saturday and another on Sunday to increase his lead to 28-24 over Robertino Diodoro, who also saddled a winner Sunday, after 45 days of the scheduled 57-day meet. … Friday’s $100,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred colts and geldings at 6 furlongs has drawn a field of seven – Quietly Cuba, Jack Be Quick, Five O One, Bay’s Commander, J.E.’s Handmedown, All to Stormy and Checkmate Charlie.
Print Headline: AT THE POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: AT THE POST
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.