AT THE POST

DAY 45 of 57

ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 5,000

ON-TRACK HANDLE $345,881

OFF-TRACK HANDLE $2,282,175

TOTAL HANDLE $2,628,056

PICK-5 PAYOFF $2,111.70

THURSDAY’S FIRST POST 1:30 p.m.

SUNDAY’S STARS

Late Triple Crown nominee Dialed In, trained by Ingrid Mason, followed up his March 11 maiden victory with a victory in Sunday’s featured eighth race, an $82,000 conditioned allowance at 6 furlongs. Dialed In, ridden by Ramon Vazquez, beat Crawford by one-half length and paid ($4.20) as the even-money favorite. Time for 6 furlongs was 1:10.71. … Trainer Gary Hartlage and jockey Joe Johnson teamed for their first victory of the season in the fourth race with Drinks On Broadway ($3.40). Hartlage has won at least one race at Oaklawn every season since 1982. Johnson has won at least one race every year since 1990. … Jareth Loveberry and Jon Court scored riding doubles.

FINAL FURLONG

Trainer Ron Moquett said Our Majesty is fine after her fourth-place finish in Saturday’s $150,000 Purple Martin Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at 6 furlongs. Our Majesty, the wagering favorite, crossed the wire first, but was disqualified because of interference on the backstretch. Moquett said he was disappointed by the result, adding next-race plans are pending for the sparkling Feb. 10 career debut winner. “I’m looking at several options,” Moquett said. … Golden Mischief ($7.40), elevated to first following Our Majesty’s disqualification, represented the 71st career Oaklawn stakes victory for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, according to Equibase, racing’s official data gathering organization. Asmussen, a seven-time leading trainer at Oaklawn, won three races Saturday and another on Sunday to increase his lead to 28-24 over Robertino Diodoro, who also saddled a winner Sunday, after 45 days of the scheduled 57-day meet. … Friday’s $100,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-bred colts and geldings at 6 furlongs has drawn a field of seven – Quietly Cuba, Jack Be Quick, Five O One, Bay’s Commander, J.E.’s Handmedown, All to Stormy and Checkmate Charlie.