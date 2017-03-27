SUNLAND PARK DERBY
Hence scores upset
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. — Hence bounced back from a seventh-place finish in the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park to win Sunday’s Grade III $800,000 Sunland Park Derby for trainer Steve Asmussen.
Hence, a son of Street Boss who had not started since his off-the board finish to One Liner at 23-1 odds the Southwest on Feb. 20, bounced back in resounding fashion, picking up 50 points to move into a tie for fifth in the Road to the Derby standings and lock up a spot in the gate for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.
Hence, sent off at 10-1 odds at Sunland, beat local favorite Conquest Mo Money by 3¾ lengths and paid $23.60, $12.60 and $7.40 with jockey Alfredo J. Juarez, Jr. in the saddle.
Conquest Mo Money, who is not a Triple Crown nominee, paid $4.80 and $4.00 as the second choice in the field of 11.
Todd Pletcher-trainee Hedge Fund, another who is not Triple Crown-nominated, edged Irap for third. Irap, trained by Doug O’Neill picked up 5 points for finishing fourth and is tied for 25th in the points standings.
Race favorite Bronze Age, trained by Bob Baffert, pressed a fast pace early and faded to last.
Time for the 1 1/8 miles was 1:48.02.
