Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:39 a.m.

Teen shot at party near Little Rock, police say

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

A 19-year-old man was shot early Sunday at a party in west Pulaski County, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.

Pulaski County deputies were dispatched at 1:31 a.m. to 27411 Kanis Road for a report of a possible shooting, according to a report.

Authorities found the shooting victim, 19-year-old Javen Washington, roughly a mile away from the shooting in a parking lot on a corner of Ferndale Cutoff Road and Kanis Road, said Lt. Cody Burk, a spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office. He said somebody drove Washington to the parking lot after the shooting.

Washington, who had been shot in his arm and leg, was taken by emergency medical personnel to UAMS Medical Center, Burk said. He said the Little Rock teenager did not have life-threatening injuries.

He said a dispute or argument led up to the shooting. The location of the party in west Pulaski County was listed on Airbnb, an online site to rent short-term lodging, and was rented for the night, he said.

Authorities are looking for three black males who fled the shooting scene in a white BMW, Burk said.

Metro on 03/27/2017

Print Headline: Teen shot at party near LR, police say

