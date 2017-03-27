VIDEO: Bret Bielema previews spring football

ADVERTISEMENT
This article was published today at 2:05 p.m.
Arkansas coach Bret Bielema looks on during a game against Texas A&M on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, in Arlington, Texas.
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Bret Bielema previews Arkansas' spring football practice. Practice begins Tuesday and the spring game is April 29 at noon.
