VIDEO: Mike Anderson reviews season

This article was published today at 3:18 p.m.
PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arkansas coach Mike Anderson shouts directions to his team against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Todd J. Van Emst)
FAYETTEVILLE — Watch as Mike Anderson reviews his sixth season at Arkansas. The Razorbacks went 26-10, finished third in the SEC and won a game in the NCAA Tournament.
