Monday, March 27, 2017, 1:13 p.m.

Woman tells police she crashed because she saw a sasquatch

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 12:13 p.m.

MOSCOW, Idaho — A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.

The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.

The woman told Benewah County sheriff's officials that she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road while driving. She said she checked one of her mirrors to get a second look at the beast and when she looked up, the deer ran in front of her.

Sheriff's officials marked the incident as a vehicle-versus-deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.

richlin04211114 says... March 27, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.

Where is the "Chasing Big Foot" crew when you need them. We finally found out where Big Foot is located and the film crew is no where in sight.

