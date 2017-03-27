Home / Latest News /
Woman tells police she crashed because she saw a sasquatch
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:13 p.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho — A northern Idaho woman told police she crashed into a deer because she was distracted by a sasquatch in her rearview mirror.
The Moscow-Pullman Daily News reported that the 50-year-old Tensed woman was driving south on U.S. Highway 95 on Wednesday when she struck a deer near Potlatch.
The woman told Benewah County sheriff's officials that she saw a sasquatch chasing a deer on the side of the road while driving. She said she checked one of her mirrors to get a second look at the beast and when she looked up, the deer ran in front of her.
Sheriff's officials marked the incident as a vehicle-versus-deer collision but did not report any evidence of Bigfoot.
richlin04211114 says... March 27, 2017 at 12:43 p.m.
Where is the "Chasing Big Foot" crew when you need them. We finally found out where Big Foot is located and the film crew is no where in sight.
