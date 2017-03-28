Anderson: Success not a fluke

FAYETTEVILLE -- Coach Mike Anderson is confident the Arkansas Razorbacks are back to being NCAA Tournament regulars.

"We have a top 25 program," Anderson said Monday. "I think we do."

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville ended its season at 26-10 with a 72-65 loss to North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C.

North Carolina won the South Regional and is headed to the Final Four after beating SEC champion Kentucky 75-73 Sunday.

In North Carolina's victory over Arkansas, the Tar Heels were called for 10 fouls and hit 19 of 25 free throws while the Razorbacks were called for 20 fouls and hit 5 of 8 free throws.

"I'm really proud of this group," Anderson said. "It's a team that got better as the season went on."

Anderson said the Razorbacks provided a glimpse of how good they could be during an August exhibition tour of Spain.

"You worry about a team starting off so early," Anderson said. "Will they hit that peak performance at the wrong time and will they kind of fan out?

"But I thought this team still could have played some really good basketball. So to see it come to an end against a very good North Carolina team -- the way it did -- it's kind of disheartening.

"At the same time, I thought we surely saw this team make basketball relevant here at the University of Arkansas and across the nation."

Anderson said the SEC showed its national relevance with three teams -- South Carolina, Florida and Kentucky -- in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16. All three advanced to the Elite Eight.

"With a fourth one that should have been there," said Anderson, referring to Arkansas being a Sweet 16 team. "But all we can do is learn from it.

"There's an opportunity for this team here to grow and go to the next level."

The Razorbacks lose senior starters Moses Kingsley, Dusty Hannahs and Manny Watkins.

Anderson said he expects all of the Razorbacks' underclassmen to return, including junior guards Jaylen Barford and Daryl Macon.

Barford averaged 12.6 points on the season, but 16.4 over the last 11 games.

Macon averaged 13.4 points and led the Razorbacks with 19 against North Carolina, but after the game he didn't want to comment on the team going forward.

Anderson said he hasn't spoken to Macon -- or any players -- about the future, but he didn't take the "no comment" as an indication Macon won't be back for his senior season.

"You've got to remember the guy was emotionally spent at that time," Anderson said. "He had just played North Carolina, man.

"We had a [65-60] lead with the chance to win the game, and so I'm sure it was disappointing from that standpoint. You catch a guy at the wrong time ... you don't want to talk, really, to tell you the truth."

Anderson said he would have a team meeting Monday, then meet with the underclassmen individually over the next two weeks.

"I'm sure you had some reports out there that this guy may do this and this guy may do that," Anderson said. "Until I sit down with them, I can't answer that, but I anticipate them being here."

If Barford and Macon return, the Razorbacks will have six seniors next season -- including guard Anton Beard and forwards Dustin Thomas, Trey Thompson and Arlando Cook -- and three sophomores in forwards Adrio Bailey and Brachen Hazen and guard C.J. Jones, along with redshirt freshman walk-on guard RJ Glasper, who sat out this season because of a shoulder injury.

Anderson said he's excited about the returning player and the fall signing class of center Daniel Gafford, forward Darious Hall and guard Khalil Garland, who were first-teamers on the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Team.

Gafford, 6-11, averaged 17.4 points, 16.0 rebound and 7.7 blocked shots for El Dorado's 28-5 team.

"He's a shot-blocking machine, rebounder extraordinaire," Anderson said. "He can really run the floor."

Hall, 6-6, averaged 15.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for Mills' 31-2 team, which beat Garland's Little Rock Parkview Patriots 65-61 in the Class 5A state championship final.

Garland, 6-5, averaged 15.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists to lead Parkview to a 28-6 record.

"The thing I like about all these guys is they've got motors," Anderson said of Gafford, Hall and Garland. "In other words, they play with a lot of grit.

"All these guys are winners, too, and they're defensive-minded."

Anderson said the Razorbacks hope to add another player during the spring signing period.

"We're just looking for the best fit, whether it be size or whether it be guard play," Anderson said. "We really feel like we have a great nucleus coming back if everyone stays in the fold."

Anderson said he believes the Razorbacks' two NCAA Tournament games, which included a 77-71 victory over Seton Hall in their South Regional opener, will be a plus for next season.

"Hopefully, that's going to leave some hunger with these guys, some humility as well," he said. "The experience factor, you can't teach that."

Anderson said the players will start strength and conditioning workouts next week.

"You start winning right now," Anderson said. "That's going to be our mindset here. Trying to get these guys better. Get them prepared for what's in front of them.

"It's going to be a busy summer, so I'm anxious to get those new guys on campus to get them to meshing with the guys that are here. I think that's really important for this team as we move forward."

