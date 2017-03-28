Arkansas lawmaker: Online taxes bill dead for the session

LITTLE ROCK — A proposal to force online retailers to collect Arkansas sales taxes has failed again before a House committee, prompting a lawmaker sponsoring the bill to declare the issue dead for this year's legislative session.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted 9-6 in favor of the proposal, two votes short of the 11 needed to advance the measure to the full House. Republican Rep. Dan Douglas said he didn't plan on bringing the proposal up again before the House wraps up this year's session next week.

The bill requires companies without a physical presence in the state to collect and remit state sales taxes if their gross revenue is more than $100,000 or they have at least 200 transactions.

Amazon began collecting Arkansas sales taxes this month.