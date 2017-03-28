Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: After 'suspicious' online ad found, Arkansan jailed on conspiracy to commit rape charge
By Emma Pettit
An Arkansas man bonded out of jail Monday after he was arrested Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit rape, officials said.
Authorities with the Faulkner County sheriff's office arrested 30-year-old Lance W. Culberson of Conway on Friday evening after an investigation started earlier this month that was prompted by an online advertisement, according to a news release.
Investigators with the sheriff's office said they began communicating with Culberson on March 9 after they found a "suspicious" online ad.
During those communications, Culberson made arrangements to have inappropriate sexual contact with a female minor at a predetermined place in Conway, officials said.
After arriving at that location Friday, Culberson was arrested and booked into Faulkner County jail on a charge of conspiracy to commit rape, a felony, the release said. A cellphone and several condoms were reportedly seized as evidence.
At a Monday court appearance, Culberson's bail was set at $50,000, and he bonded out later that day around 5 p.m., online records show.
A plea and arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 10.
