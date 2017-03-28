Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 1:55 p.m.

Sheriff's office: After 'suspicious' online ad found, Arkansan jailed on conspiracy to commit rape charge

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

lance-w-culberson-30-of-conway

PHOTO BY FAULKNER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Lance W. Culberson, 30, of Conway

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


An Arkansas man bonded out of jail Monday after he was arrested Friday on a charge of conspiracy to commit rape, officials said.

Authorities with the Faulkner County sheriff's office arrested 30-year-old Lance W. Culberson of Conway on Friday evening after an investigation started earlier this month that was prompted by an online advertisement, according to a news release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office said they began communicating with Culberson on March 9 after they found a "suspicious" online ad.

During those communications, Culberson made arrangements to have inappropriate sexual contact with a female minor at a predetermined place in Conway, officials said.

After arriving at that location Friday, Culberson was arrested and booked into Faulkner County jail on a charge of conspiracy to commit rape, a felony, the release said. A cellphone and several condoms were reportedly seized as evidence.

At a Monday court appearance, Culberson's bail was set at $50,000, and he bonded out later that day around 5 p.m., online records show.

A plea and arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 10.

