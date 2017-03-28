Arkansas parolee who shot into windshield, stole car at gunpoint gets 15 years

An Arkansas parolee who stole a man's car at gunpoint after first forcing him to give him a ride from Hot Springs has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Tuesday.

Joshua Nole Cox, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of robbery in the May 18, 2016 case where he pointed a gun at a man he knew and forced the man to give him a ride, authorities said.

Police say Cox threatened the victim during the ride and at one point opened fire in the car, hitting the windshield. He was accused of then telling the victim to "drive, get out or get shot," at which point the man exited the vehicle and Cox drove off in it, the newspaper reported.

Cox was later arrested after a search that prompted Fountain Lake School in Hot Springs to go on lockdown.

Cox's sentence runs concurrent with the revocation of his parole, the Sentinel-Record reported, noting the parole stems from two 2009 convictions for felony breaking and entering.

