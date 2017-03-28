Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 3:59 p.m.

Arkansas sheriff's deputy suspended as part of state police investigation, authorities say

By Brandon Riddle

An Arkansas sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave as part of an ongoing investigation, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Johnson County sheriff’s office said it had suspended a deputy pending the outcome of an inquiry by the Arkansas State Police.

“We will not have any further comment on this at this time in order to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” the agency said.

Reached for comment, state police spokesman Bill Sadler declined to identify the deputy and circumstances of the probe.

“Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division have been assigned to conduct an investigation involving allegations against a sheriff’s deputy,” Sadler wrote in an emailed statement.

