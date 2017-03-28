Commissioner: Southeastern Conference monitoring Arkansas gun bill

— In a statement Tuesday, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league backs a measure that would exempt handguns from being permitted at athletic events on the University of Arkansas campus.

Sankey said Arkansas House Bill 1249 "creates concerns" for the conference and its other 13 member schools. HB1249, which was signed into law by Gov. Asa Hutchinson Wednesday, expands where concealed carry licenses are permitted, including college campuses in the state.

Hutchinson said Thursday he supports an exemption that would block guns from being permitted at college sporting events, the state medical hospital and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. The Arkansas Senate voted 22-10 last week to exempt those locations, but the bill still has to advance through the House.

"Given the intense atmosphere surrounding athletic events, adding weapons increases safety concerns and could negatively impact the intercollegiate athletics program at the University of Arkansas in several ways, including scheduling, officiating, recruiting and attendance," Sankey said in a statement sent to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

"HB 1249 creates concerns for the Southeastern Conference and its member institutions. It remains our collective desire to provide a safe environment for student-athletes, coaches, officials and fans, and will continue to closely monitor the status of this legislation."

Arkansas Football Coach Bret Bielema said Monday he had concerns about how HB1249 would affect the safety of his players.

"They didn't call me in voting, I know that, so I tend not to comment too much on things," Bielema said. "I'm ultimately going to a kid in recruiting from around this country - and in [sophomore offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt's] case, from around the world - and when I say to a parent, 'I take your son's safety to the highest degree in my heart,' I don't ever want to put that in jeopardy."

Without an exemption, guns would be permitted at Razorback Stadium while items such as umbrellas and artificial noise makers would be banned. The law is set to take effect in September, but allows Arkansas State Police until January to undergo additional training.

More than 220,000 Arkansans have concealed handgun licenses in Arkansas, according to the Associated Press. In a statement, the National Rifle Association said it is against any exemption to the law signed last week.

"We support the original legislation as signed into law," NRA spokesman Lars Dalseide said in an email to the AP last Thursday. "People should have the constitutional right to self-defense wherever they are legally allowed to be."

Information from rhe Associated Press was used in this report