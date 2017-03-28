Home /
Diamond Hogs cancel Wednesday game
By Matt Jones
This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has canceled its game against Grambling State on Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather.
The teams have not scheduled a make-up game. The No. 20 Razorbacks (20-5, 5-1 SEC) are scheduled to play again Friday at Alabama (12-12, 1-5) in the first of a three-game series.
Single-game tickets purchased for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for another game through the Razorbacks' ticket office.
