Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Diamond Hogs cancel Wednesday game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 10:14 a.m.

workers-pull-a-tarp-over-the-field-during-a-rain-delay-sunday-may-10-2015-at-baum-stadium-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY J.T. WAMPLER

Workers pull a tarp over the field during a rain delay Sunday, May 10, 2015, at Baum Stadium in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has canceled its game against Grambling State on Wednesday because of the threat of severe weather.

The teams have not scheduled a make-up game. The No. 20 Razorbacks (20-5, 5-1 SEC) are scheduled to play again Friday at Alabama (12-12, 1-5) in the first of a three-game series.

Single-game tickets purchased for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for another game through the Razorbacks' ticket office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Diamond Hogs cancel Wednesday game

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online