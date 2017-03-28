Ex-Arkansas teacher, coach accused of sexually assaulting high school student

A former Arkansas high school teacher and coach is accused of sexually assaulting a female student, a prosecuting attorney says.

Clay McKewen was arrested Monday on six counts of first-degree sexual assault and released from the Ashley County jail later that day, records show.

The high school student was reportedly sexually assaulted in November, Ashley County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Dittrich told Arkansas Online.

An archived version of the DeWitt School District website from August listed McKewen as a high school geometry and Algebra teacher as well as having a role in boys athletics.

His name did not appear in the current online listing of high school faculty at the school.

A request for comment from the district superintendent was not immediately successful Tuesday afternoon.

Additional information regarding the accusations against McKewen was not released.

McKewen is set to appear April 5 before Judge David Henry in Arkansas County Circuit Court, Dittrich said.