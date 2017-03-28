Ex-state senator, Arkansas college president plead not guilty to fraud, money laundering charges

FAYETTEVILLE — Former state Sen. Jon Woods and two other men pleaded not guilty Tuesday afternoon to charges stemming from an alleged kickback scheme involving state grants.

Woods, Ecclesia College President Oren Paris III and consultant Randell G. Shelton Jr. appeared before U.S. Magistrate Erin L. Wiedemann at 1:30 p.m. Woods was indicted on 12 counts of fraud and one of money laundering. Paris and Shelton were each indicted on 10 counts of fraud. The indictments were issued by a federal grand jury March 2.

The three are accused of conspiring with then-state Rep. Micah Neal, R-Springdale, to pay Woods and Neal kickbacks in return for obtaining state General Improvement Fund grants for the college. The indictments did not name the college but stated that Paris is the president of it. Ecclesia College in Springdale is the only private, nonprofit college in Springdale to receive improvement fund grants at the request of Woods and Neal, grant records show.

Neal pleaded guilty to four counts of honest services fraud, a public corruption charge, on Jan. 4 for his role in the scheme. His sentencing has not been set.

