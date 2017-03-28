House intelligence chairman won't leave Russia probe; Paul Ryan says no need to

WASHINGTON — House intelligence chairman Devin Nunes rebuffed calls to step aside from the Russia investigation Tuesday as demands grew for him to recuse himself as head of that probe.

"Why would I?" Nunes said. The calls for him to resign came after revelations about his meeting with a secret source on White House grounds raised questions about his and the panel's independence.

Nunes, R-Calif., said the pressure for him to resign was typical politics.

"It's the same thing as always around this place — a lot of politics, people get heated, but I'm not going to involve myself with that," he said.

House Speaker Paul Ryan continued to express confidence in Nunes on Tuesday, saying there is no need for the chairman to resign.

Nunes acknowledged Monday that he reviewed intelligence reports at the White House complex and met a secret source behind his statement that communications involving associates of President Donald Trump were caught up in "incidental" surveillance.

The Republican congressman's disclosure prompted the top Democrat on the committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, as well as the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, to call on Nunes to recuse himself from the committee's Russia probe.

Schiff said Nunes' connections to the White House have raised insurmountable public doubts about whether the committee can credibly investigate the president's campaign associates.

"I believe the public cannot have the necessary confidence that matters involving the president's campaign or transition team can be objectively investigated or overseen by the chairman," Schiff said in a statement Monday.

