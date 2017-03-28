U.S. plans to sendmore GIs to Iraq

The United States is sending more than 200 additional soldiers to Iraq to support the Iraqi military's push to retake western Mosul from the Islamic State, military officials said Monday.

The deployment includes two Army infantry companies and one platoon equipped to clear away roadside bombs. The soldiers are expected to leave for Iraq within a few days.

The troops, about 240 soldiers in all, are from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., and will reinforce the more than 5,000 troops that the U.S. already has in Iraq.

The troops' mission is not to engage in direct front-line combat, but the operation will put them in dangerous areas. The infantry companies, military officials said, will protect the continuing U.S. effort to advise and assist Iraqi forces as they push into western Mosul.

The mission of the "route clearance" platoon is inherently risky because it involves sweeping away roadside bombs.

Military officials discussed the deployment on the condition of anonymity because it has not yet been officially announced.

Canadian expectspot legal by 2018

TORONTO -- Canadians should be able to smoke marijuana legally by July 1, 2018, a senior government official said Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government will introduce legislation to legalize recreational marijuana the week of April 10, and it should become law by July next year, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trudeau has long promised to legalize recreational pot use and sales. Canada would be the largest developed country to end a nationwide prohibition of recreational marijuana. In the U.S., voters in California, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada voted last year to approve the use of recreational marijuana, joining Alaska, Colorado, Oregon and Washington. Uruguay in South America also has legalized recreational pot.

Japan avalanchefatal to 8 people

TOKYO -- An avalanche killed seven Japanese high school students and an instructor Monday during a mountaineering field trip at a ski resort north of Tokyo, authorities said.

Nearly 50 students and instructors were caught by the morning avalanche in the town of Nasu in Tochigi prefecture, about 120 miles from the Japanese capital.

Police on Monday confirmed the deaths of the eight people, the prefecture said. Forty other people were injured, including two who were in serious condition, a prefecture report said.

Japanese media said the students were on the last day of a three-day training program for members of mountaineering clubs from seven schools in the area.

Heavy snow had fallen overnight, so a planned climb was canceled and instead students were practicing moving through heavy snow as mountain survival training, public broadcaster NHK said.

