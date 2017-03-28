Oklahoma first-year officer fatally shot

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A 22-year-old police officer died Monday morning after a shootout with a man who fled a traffic stop in central Oklahoma, police said.

Officer Justin Terney was shot several times late Sunday and died after undergoing surgery overnight, Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney said.

Terney had graduated from the police academy only last summer, Kidney said.

The man who shot at Terney was also shot multiple times and was in intensive care Monday morning, Kidney said. Police did not release his identity.

Terney pulled over a vehicle about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Tecumseh, 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, according to police. A woman was driving, and Terney called dispatchers to see if a male passenger had any outstanding warrants, authorities said.

At that point, the man ran toward some nearby woods, Kidney said. Terney chased the man and used a stun gun, but that failed to stop him, Kidney said. The man then shot at Terney, who returned fire, authorities said.

Michigan, Flint reach waterlines deal

DETROIT -- Michigan and the city of Flint agreed Monday to replace thousands of home waterlines as part of a deal to settle a lawsuit residents filed over lead-contaminated water in the city.

Flint will replace at least 18,000 lead or galvanized-steel waterlines by 2020, and the state will pick up the bill using state and federal money, according to the settlement filed in federal court. The deal will be presented to a judge today for his approval.

"The proposed agreement is a win for the people of Flint," said Dimple Chaudhary, an attorney with the Natural Resources Defense Council, which is working with the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan to represent Flint residents.

More than 700 waterlines already have been replaced and work is ongoing, but the agreement would rid Flint's roughly 100,000 residents of uncertainty over how to pay for the work. Under the settlement, the state will set aside $87 million and keep another $10 million in reserve if necessary.

Flint's water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, as the city tapped the Flint River but didn't treat the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead leached from old pipes and fixtures into residents' drinking water.

Water quality has improved, but residents still are advised to use filters if drawing water from the kitchen tap.

Funds at risk, AG warns sanctuary cities

WASHINGTON -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Monday warned so-called sanctuary cities that they could lose federal money for refusing to cooperate with immigration authorities and suggested that the government would seek to recoup grant money that has already been awarded if the cities don't comply.

Sessions said the Justice Department would require cities seeking some of $4.1 billion available in grant money to verify that they are in compliance with a section of federal law that allows information sharing with immigration officials.

Sessions' message came days after the administration released a report on local jails that listed more than 200 cases of foreigners released from custody before federal agents could intervene.

Meanwhile, municipal leaders gathered in New York vowed to defy Trump's immigration crackdown as they met during a conference that attracted officials from cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Chicago and Philadelphia.

3 home invaders killed in Oklahoma

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. -- Oklahoma authorities said three home invaders were fatally shot by a homeowner's son who was armed with a rifle.

The Wagoner County sheriff's office reported receiving a call around 12:30 p.m. Monday from someone in a home who told dispatchers that people had broken into the house and that shots had been fired.

Deputy Nick Mahoney said officers arrived to find three men fatally shot. The neighborhood is in an unincorporated part of the county about 20 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Mahoney said the dead men were wearing black clothes, gloves and masks. They forced their way into the home through a back door..

A Section on 03/28/2017