Little Rock woman shot in arm in drive-by shooting, police say

A 46-year-old Little Rock woman was shot Monday night by a man who fired from a vehicle that then drove off, authorities said.

Police responded about 10 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 22nd Street, where they found Yolanda Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound to the left arm, according to a Little Rock police Department report.

She was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock with an injury described in the report as "major."

A witness told investigators he had been sitting with Edwards on the steps of his residence before she got up to leave and walked north on Marshall Street, the report said.

The witness said a maroon Chevy Impala then traveled through the stop sign at 22nd and Marshall Streets.

"[The witness] then stated that he observed a white male put his arm out of the front passenger window and was holding some sort of a handgun," officer Amber Autrey wrote in the report. "[The witness] stated he then heard a 'pop' and then [Edwards] scream."

The car then continued traveling north on Marshall, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.