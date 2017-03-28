Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 3:12 a.m.

LR police ID man killed in shooting

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:53 a.m.

Little Rock police Monday identified a 21-year-old man who was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting Sunday evening.

Officers were sent to West 21st and South Pulaski streets at 7:22 p.m. Sunday in response to a report of a shooting, according to a statement from police.

Charles Levingston Jr. of Little Rock was found lying in West 21st Street, bleeding from a gunshot wound in his leg, police said.

Levingston was unconscious and taken to the UAMS Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later Sunday, the news release said.

Levingston was driving south on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when someone in a black vehicle headed north shot at Levingston's pink Chevrolet Impala, according to reports.

Police said Levingston drove to West 21st Street, between South Pulaski Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, got out of the car and collapsed on the pavement.

A person who was with Levingston at the time of the shooting told investigators that the gunfire took place at West 19th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the release.

Police said Monday that they had no suspects in the slaying.

LR police ID man killed in shooting

