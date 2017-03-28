Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 4 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Man who bit head off girlfriend's dog gets 7 years in prison

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:43 p.m.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook



SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to seven years in prison for biting off the head of a Chihuahua and punching his girlfriend.

Authorities said Tuesday that a judge also ordered Luis Arroyo to pay a $3,000 fine in the case that included domestic abuse and mistreatment of an animal. Arroyo had pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, who owned the dog.

The incident occurred in February in the western mountain town of Lares.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Man who bit head off girlfriend's dog gets 7 years in prison

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online