Man who bit head off girlfriend's dog gets 7 years in prison

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A man in Puerto Rico has been sentenced to seven years in prison for biting off the head of a Chihuahua and punching his girlfriend.

Authorities said Tuesday that a judge also ordered Luis Arroyo to pay a $3,000 fine in the case that included domestic abuse and mistreatment of an animal. Arroyo had pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, who owned the dog.

The incident occurred in February in the western mountain town of Lares.