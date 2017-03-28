Meeting to review Buffalo River plan
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.
The second of six public meetings on the development of a Buffalo National River watershed management plan is scheduled from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Carroll Electric community room in Jasper.
The watershed management plan is a part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee and will be completed during an 18-month process with quarterly public meetings.
The plan would make recommendations for environmental stewardship in the watershed. Actions recommended would be voluntary, but the plan could help give a property owner leverage in applying for grants to perform those actions, officials have said.
The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and contractor FTN Associates will host the meeting.
