Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 3:14 a.m.

Meeting to review Buffalo River plan

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:50 a.m.

The second of six public meetings on the development of a Buffalo National River watershed management plan is scheduled from 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Carroll Electric community room in Jasper.

The watershed management plan is a part of Gov. Asa Hutchinson's Beautiful Buffalo River Action Committee and will be completed during an 18-month process with quarterly public meetings.

The plan would make recommendations for environmental stewardship in the watershed. Actions recommended would be voluntary, but the plan could help give a property owner leverage in applying for grants to perform those actions, officials have said.

The Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and contractor FTN Associates will host the meeting.

Metro on 03/28/2017

Print Headline: Meeting to review Buffalo River plan

