Moses Kingsley will play in Final Four all-star game

— Arkansas center Moses Kingsley will play in the Reese's College All-Star Game on Friday in Glendale, Ariz.

Kingsley is one of 20 players who will play in the game at University of Phoenix Stadium, site of this weekend's Final Four. The all-star game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Other notable players to be invited to the game are Kentucky's Derek Willis and Iowa State's Deonte Burton. Only seniors are eligible to play in the game.

Kingsley averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior, and led the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game. He was a second-team all-SEC selection by league coaches after he was picked by media members to be the league's player of the year in the preseason.