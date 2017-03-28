Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 11:36 a.m.

Moses Kingsley will play in Final Four all-star game

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

arkansass-moses-kingsley-33-drives-to-the-basket-against-seton-hall-during-the-second-half-in-a-first-round-game-of-the-ncaa-mens-college-basketball-tournament-in-greenville-sc-friday-march-17-2017-ap-photorainier-ehrhardt

Arkansas's Moses Kingsley (33) drives to the basket against Seton Hall during the second half in a first-round game of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Greenville, S.C., Friday, March 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Grading Moses Kingsley's senior season

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas center Moses Kingsley will play in the Reese's College All-Star Game on Friday in Glendale, Ariz.

Kingsley is one of 20 players who will play in the game at University of Phoenix Stadium, site of this weekend's Final Four. The all-star game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be televised by CBS Sports Network.

Other notable players to be invited to the game are Kentucky's Derek Willis and Iowa State's Deonte Burton. Only seniors are eligible to play in the game.

Kingsley averaged 12 points and 7.7 rebounds per game as a senior, and led the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game. He was a second-team all-SEC selection by league coaches after he was picked by media members to be the league's player of the year in the preseason.

