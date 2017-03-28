• Adele fans who didn't catch her on her world tour that's winding down may be out of luck in the future. The New Zealand Herald reported that Adele told the audience during Sunday night's show in Auckland that "touring isn't something I'm good at," adding that "I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag." Her latest tour began in February 2016, and when it concludes in July, it will have encompassed more than 120 shows on three continents. The artist's skittishness regarding live performances could well be attributed to several high-profile flubs at consecutive Grammy Awards ceremonies. At the 2016 Grammys, Adele struggled with audio issues during a performance of "All I Ask." And when she stopped her George Michael memorial performance of "Fastlove" at the 2017 ceremony and asked to start again, she explained, "I can't do it again like last year." The Auckland concert was Adele's last one before she formally finishes the tour in her hometown of London with four sold-out dates at Wembley Stadium in late June and early July, dubbed "The Finale."

• A hip-hop promoter was charged on Monday with pistol-whipping someone during an altercation, which included a shooting involving hip-hop star Fetty Wap in his hometown that left three people wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened outside a 24-hour deli in Paterson, N.J., early Sunday. The names of the victims, who were taken to a hospital, weren't released, but police said Fetty Wap wasn't injured in the shooting. There was no word on what led to the altercation, but police said Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell, and several friends became involved in a heated altercation with another group inside the deli. The argument spilled outside where shots were fired, police said. Authorities charged Raheem Thomas with assault and weapons offenses after investigators said he struck a victim in the head and face with a gun he was not legally allowed to carry. He was not charged in the shooting. Thomas, of Paterson, is CEO and owner of Muscle Team Entertainment, a company that promotes hip-hop.

