Nationals seek playoff success

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals envisioned Bryce Harper and Stephen Strasburg as future superstars when they drafted them as the No. 1 selections in the amateur drafts of 2009 and 2010.

They would lead the Nationals, it was hoped, to a World Series championship.

Harper and Strasburg have performed at a high level, when healthy, but the club in the nation's capital is still waiting to win one postseason series with them on the roster.

If Washington is going to avoid its recent pattern of missing the playoffs a year after making them, the defending NL East champs could use big contributions from Harper and Strasburg in 2017. Harper, a slugging right fielder, is coming off a real step back from his MVP performance of two years ago; the hard-throwing Strasburg missed the end of last season because of a right elbow problem.

"It's, 'What have you done for me lately?' Harper said. "Everybody knows that."

He was speaking about himself -- going from batting .330 with 42 home runs and 99 RBI in 2015, to .243, 24 and 86 a year ago -- but he could been speaking about his entire team.

Three division titles in the past five years is an accomplishment, to be sure, but the failure each time to get beyond the NL Division Series is what folks remember.

Expectations are lofty for the Nationals, with Dusty Baker entering his second season and a team loaded with top-level talent beyond Harper and Strasburg

Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, MVP runner-up Daniel Murphy and Rookie of the Year runner-up Trea Turner give the Nationals a team loaded with All-star talent.

"It's good, long, steady capable lineup," General Manager Mike Rizzo said. "We've improved ourselves and upgraded.

"We're going to be a more efficient team, a more dangerous team and a team that's going to be harder to prepare for and pitch to."

Here are some things to know about the 2017 Washington Nationals:

NEW LOOK Washington traded away its top two pitching prospects to acquire CF Adam Eaton, a move that allows Turner to shift back to his natural position of shortstop (last year's starter, Danny Espinosa, was traded away). And C Matt Wieters was a late free-agent signing. The biggest loss? Closer Mark Melancon left as a free agent and wasn't really replaced.

YOUNGSTERS TO WATCH RHP Koda Glover was in the mix for a shot at the closing job. He's only 23, with 19 2/3 innings of major league experience and zero saves, but appears to have the stuff and the demeanor. Another player to keep an eye on: RHP Erik Fedde, 24, who will start the season in the minors but could get a chance when Washington needs a starter. Fedde, a first-round draft pick in 2014,allowed zero earned runs in five of six spring training outings.

TIME TO CLOSE Baker said he doesn't like the idea of a closer-by-committee, so someone will get the job outright, but the Nationals were unable to get an established, experienced closer this offseason. Candidates include RHPs Shawn Kelley, Blake Treinen and Glover. "Somebody always emerges," Baker said.

BAKER'S FUTURE Baker, 67, is not shy about expressing himself, whether in regards to his hope of being in the Hall of Fame one day or his desire to get a contract extension. "It's not going to be a distraction. Dusty Baker's got a reputation and an aura that precedes any length of contracts," Rizzo said. "He's our manager. He's a great manager. One of the best in the game. And with his energy and the way he's feeling, he's capable of managing well beyond this season."

