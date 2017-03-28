Home / Latest News /
New federal lawsuit filed over Arkansas executions
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:02 p.m.
- Comments (3)
- aAFont Size
Five of the eight Arkansas inmates facing lethal injection next month have filed a new lawsuit aimed at blocking the state's unprecedented plan to conduct four double executions over a 10-day period.
The inmates asked a federal judge Tuesday to order the state to halt the executions, arguing that the compressed time frame has led to a rushed clemency process. The five inmates have asked the parole board to spare their lives.
The board on Monday recommended Gov. Asa Hutchinson reject clemency pleas from two of the inmates and is weighing the request from a third. The board plans hearings Friday on two other death row inmates.
The ultimate decision on whether to spare the men's lives rests with Hutchinson, who scheduled the multiple executions last month.
Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New federal lawsuit filed over Arkansas executions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 3 of 3 total comments
gohogs17 says... March 28, 2017 at 4:54 p.m.
Isn't there some kind of limitations on lawsuits? These guys have been in prison for years!
( permalink | suggest removal )
JIMBOB47 says... March 28, 2017 at 5:29 p.m.
Tell the Feds to stay the hell out of a state process
( permalink | suggest removal )
information19 says... March 28, 2017 at 5:37 p.m.
if you want the feds out. WE have to stop taking their money. that ain't happening now is it!?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.