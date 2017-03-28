New federal lawsuit filed over Arkansas executions

Five of the eight Arkansas inmates facing lethal injection next month have filed a new lawsuit aimed at blocking the state's unprecedented plan to conduct four double executions over a 10-day period.

The inmates asked a federal judge Tuesday to order the state to halt the executions, arguing that the compressed time frame has led to a rushed clemency process. The five inmates have asked the parole board to spare their lives.

The board on Monday recommended Gov. Asa Hutchinson reject clemency pleas from two of the inmates and is weighing the request from a third. The board plans hearings Friday on two other death row inmates.

The ultimate decision on whether to spare the men's lives rests with Hutchinson, who scheduled the multiple executions last month.

