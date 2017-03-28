Pedestrian, driver die in separate accidents

An 18-year-old Arkansas high school student was killed Monday morning after he was struck by an SUV while crossing a roadway in Conway County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

A 2017 Nissan Rogue was traveling south on Arkansas 95 near an intersection with Samantha Drive in Morrilton around 6:40 a.m., according to the report.

Grae Storm Riddle, 18, of Morrilton was crossing the road when he was hit by the Nissan, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riddle was a student in an alternative learning program at Morrilton Senior High School, Superintendent Shawn Halbrook said. Counselors have been made available for other students in the program, he said.

The driver of the Nissan was not reported injured. Conditions were clear and dry at the time of Riddle's death.

A 24-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Sunday afternoon when her vehicle ran off a state highway and overturned, authorities said.

Ashley K. Mrsny of Mountain Home was driving a 2008 Toyota north on Arkansas 5 north of Optimus in Stone County when the vehicle ran off the road around 1:45 p.m., according to an state police report. Mrsny died at the scene.

The report didn't specify what may have caused the vehicle to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

Metro on 03/28/2017