Police: Pickup crashes into stopped tractor-trailer on I-30; Arkansas man killed

A wreck Monday night on Interstate 30 involving a pickup and a tractor-trailer left a Texarkana man dead, according to the Arkansas State Police.

In a preliminary report, the agency said the accident happened about 8:50 p.m. as eastbound traffic on the highway backed up at the end of another wreck near Mandeville.

The driver of a 2004 Ford Ranger, 29-year-old Dustin Edmonson, failed to stop in time as he approached stopped vehicles and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer, according to authorities.

Edmonson was taken to Christus St. Michael Hospital in Texarkana, where he was later pronounced dead, the report noted.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Police did not identify the driver of the tractor-trailer.

Travel conditions at the time of the wreck were described as clear and dry.

Edmonson’s death was the 106th reported so far this year on an Arkansas road, according to preliminary figures.