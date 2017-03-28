Police: Burglar shatters drive-thru window at Little Rock fast-food restaurant, takes $600

A thief broke into a Little Rock fast-food restaurant through a drive-thru window early Friday to take $600, according to a police report.

The burglar, who wore latex gloves and might have been wearing a mask, used a hammer to shatter the window and then climbed inside the Church’s Chicken at 1401 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Little Rock police said.

Authorities said he opened a safe inside the restaurant, then emptied three cash drawers and a tin bucket that held around $600 in cash and “an unknown amount of deposits.”

Police were unable to retrieve fingerprints from the business, but the employee who reported the break-in provided them with video, according to the report. From the video, the burglar was described as a 6-foot-9-inch-tall male weighing 150 pounds. Police said he was wearing a gray or white hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes.

When the burglar left Church’s Chicken, he walked south down Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, officials said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.