Police: Woman dies in head on-crash with garbage truck near Arkansas school

A woman was killed in a head-on crash with a garbage truck in Paragould on Tuesday morning, police said.

Paragould Police Chief Todd Stovall said the woman’s vehicle collided with a garbage truck on U.S. 412 near Greene County Tech Junior High School in Paragould. The truck and the woman’s vehicle were the only two vehicles involved in the crash, he said.

Police said the garbage truck driver was not injured in the wreck.

Stovall said that his department would not be investigating the collision since a city vehicle was involved in the crash.

Arkansas State Police are investigating.