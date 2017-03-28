School bus in crash near LR

State police are investigating after a school bus was involved in a multivehicle crash in Pulaski County on Monday afternoon, injuring at least one person and shutting down lanes of Arkansas 367, authorities said.

Troopers were notified about the wreck involving a bus and at least two other vehicles on the highway between Baseline Road and 145th Street shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

State police said preliminary information indicated the bus was traveling south along the highway when a vehicle crossed into its path.

At least one person was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

In a statement, the Sheridan School District identified the bus as one of its own.

"The bus driver and the two students who were riding the bus are not injured," the district said. "Parents of the students were contacted immediately."

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department closed lanes in both directions of Arkansas 367 for more than two hours. The road was reopened to traffic about 6:15 p.m.

