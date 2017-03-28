FOOTBALL

ASU announces spring schedule

Arkansas State University begins its fourth spring camp under Coach Blake Anderson today.

The Red Wolves open camp at 6 p.m. today at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. ASU will hold four practices this week and 13 total leading up to its annual spring game Friday, April 21, at 6 p.m.

In addition to today’s practice, ASU will practice at 4 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. ASU will have a scrimmage Saturday, April 8, at 9:30 a.m.

All spring practices are open to the public.

Benton’s Harris to be honored by HSU

Benton High School football Coach Brad Harris has been named the recipient of the 2017 Sporty Carpenter Award by Henderson State University.

The Sporty Award — named for longtime Reddies coach Sporty Carpenter, who coached the Arkadelphia school from 1971-1989 — will be presented at Henderson State’s spring game April 8. It is given to a former Reddies football player or school alumnus who has pursued a career in coaching football and has exemplified excellence on and off the field.

Harris was a linebacker at HSU in 1989 and 1990. He led Benton to the Class 6A semifinals in 2016 in his first year as Panthers head coach after serving as defensive coordinator for the school in 2014 and 2015. Harris also coached at Lincoln from 2008-2013, where he led the school to an 11-victory season in 2013.

BASKETBALL

ASU’s Balado hires assistant

Arkansas State men’s Coach Mike Balado announced the hiring of Mike Scutero as an assistant coach on his staff.

Scutero spent the 2016-2017 season as head coach at Buffalo Island Central in Monette, where he was 10-18. He was an assistant under John Brady at ASU from 2014-2016 and also coached at Kennesaw State (2013-2014), Middle Tennessee State (2009-2013) and Odessa Junior College (2004-2009).

Balado was hired as ASU’s head coach last week, replacing Grant Mc-Casland.

BASEBALL

UCA pitcher honored

University of Central Arkansas redshirt freshman pitcher Mark Moyer was named the Southland Conference pitcher of the week Monday.

Moyer earned two victories this past week. He pitched seven innings in the Bears’ 10-0 victory over New Orleans on Sunday, as he allowed five singles. Moyer also pitched the final six innings of UCA’s 5-4, 12-inning victory over Southeast Missouri on March 21.

Moyer (2-1) had an ERA of 0.69 last week and allowed 1 run on 9 hits in 13 innings.

GOLF

UALR men in front

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock men’s team leads after two rounds Monday at the First Tee College Classic at Chenal Country Club in Little Rock.

UALR (289-279-568) leads Stephen F. Austin (285-287-572) by four strokes. The University of Central Arkansas (296-290-586) is tied for seventh at 10-over par.

George Trujillo leads the Trojans (72-67) and is in second place overall at 5-under 139. Zach Coats is at 4-under 140 (71-69) while Danial Durisic (74-70) is at even-par 144.

For UCA, Louis Tomlinson leads the Bears, shooting a 3-under 141 (72-69) through two rounds.

UCA women lead tournament

The University of Central Arkansas women’s team leads the UALR/Arkansas State Invitational after the first two rounds Monday at the Maumelle Country Club.

UCA leads the field by 20 strokes after shooting a combined 590 (295-295). YeJi Lim is tied for the overall lead (72-72) at even-par 144 with Missouri State’s Caroline Boone. Fernanda Lira (74-73) and Emma Svensson (72-75) are tied for third at 3-over 147.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is tied for second place. The Trojans posted scores of 306 and 304 in the first two rounds to combine for 610, tying them with Texas-El Paso. Sabrina Bonanno leads UALR at 6-over 150 (79-71).

Arkansas State University is in sixth place with a 618. Beth Anna Compton shot a 75 Monday and is at 9-over 153 (78-75).

BASKETBALL

Paschke named All-America honorable mention

Former Fayetteville standout Cameron Paschke was named to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II Men’s Basketball All-America Team as an All-American Honorable Mention. It marked the second time in his career that he earned that honor. Paschke, a senior at the University of the Ozarks, scored 1,701 career points, including 206 3-pointers. During the past season, he averaged 20.5 points, 3.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.

— Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

NWA Naturals set Media Day for Monday

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals will hold their 2017 Media Day on Monday in Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The stadium will be open to the public at 5:30 p.m. as the team holds a practice session until 7 p.m. The Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, will open the season at home at 6:25 p.m. April 6 when they host the San Antonio Missions. This marks the 10th anniversary season for the Naturals. For ticket information, visit nwanaturals.com.